KBR Partners With International Engineering Nonprofit to Drive Employee Certifications; Peter Green Quoted

The International Council on Systems Engineering has agreed to help KBR engineers attain professional certifications through a new partnership.

KBR said Thursday its employees may access a streamlined approach to attain associate, certified and expert systems engineering professional titles, under a memorandum of agreement with INCOSE.

Peter Green, senior vice president and general manager of KBR Government Solutions’ engineering business, said the program will help the firm continue to support commercial, government, military and foreign customers via qualified systems engineers.

KBR and INCOSE formed the agreement at the council’s International Workshop 2020 event that took place in California.