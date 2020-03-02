Kevin Plexico, SVP, Information Solutions for Deltek, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Leading Largest Team of GovCon Analysts; Managing GovWin

Kevin Plexcio
Executive Mosaic is thrilled to present Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of information solutions for Deltek, as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for leading Deltek’s team of GovCon analysts and managing GovWin.
This marks Plexico’s first Wash100 Award win. Plexico leads the largest team of analysts focused on the government contracting industry. He also manages the delivery of GovWin, Deltek’s industry leading government market research and information solution, that provides essential information and insights to over 5K clients.
Deltek granted access to an updated Labor Pricing Analytics application for GovWin IQ to enable its customers to conduct pricing analysis more effectively through comparing millions of fully-burdened labor rates in seconds in December.
“With Labor Pricing Analytics, we are giving GovWin IQ customers the ability to analyze more than 15 million historic and future labor rates to evaluate how competitors are approaching price and–critically–to see what agency buyers have paid for similar services recently.” said Plexico.
Under Plexico’s leadership, GovWin IQ’s robust Labor Pricing Analytics application will provide a user-friendly way to create visualizations of the labor pricing market with interactive analytics and data points, build inclusive job category searches with GovWin’s proprietary Smart Tags and save time with custom pivot tables to optimize bids.
Since the General Services Administration made the transition to the beta.sam.gov portal for contract opportunities from the established FedBizOpps.gov site, Plexico elaborated that the transition hasn’t impacted how the firm pulls data aside from a few minor frustrations, but Deltek and other companies should keep a close eye on the reports to ensure there aren’t any big issues.
“I think there is a bit of both frustration over problems and the fact people don’t like change,” he said. “I think because companies’ revenue generation is at stake when they are held up by the site and there is a potential economic loss if they miss an opportunity, the frustration seems great.”
During Plexico’s seventeen-year tenure with INPUT, which was acquired by Deltek in 2010, he was instrumental in the company’s growth into an industry leader of market information for government contractors. He joined Deltek as the vice president of Information Solutions before assuming his current role in April 2018.
Executive Mosaic congratulates Kevin Plexico and Deltek on his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His level of consistency covering GovCon has established him as a top executive in the industry with a success rate that has earned him the most prestigious award in all of government contracting.
About The Wash100
The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.
Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.
Kevin Plexico, SVP, Information Solutions for Deltek, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Leading Largest Team of GovCon Analysts; Managing GovWin
Kevin Plexcio
Executive Mosaic is thrilled to present Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of information solutions for Deltek, as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for leading Deltek’s team of GovCon analysts and managing GovWin.
This marks Plexico’s first Wash100 Award win. Plexico leads the largest team of analysts focused on the government contracting industry. He also manages the delivery of GovWin, Deltek’s industry leading government market research and information solution, that provides essential information and insights to over 5K clients.
Deltek granted access to an updated Labor Pricing Analytics application for GovWin IQ to enable its customers to conduct pricing analysis more effectively through comparing millions of fully-burdened labor rates in seconds in December.
“With Labor Pricing Analytics, we are giving GovWin IQ customers the ability to analyze more than 15 million historic and future labor rates to evaluate how competitors are approaching price and–critically–to see what agency buyers have paid for similar services recently.” said Plexico.
Under Plexico’s leadership, GovWin IQ’s robust Labor Pricing Analytics application will provide a user-friendly way to create visualizations of the labor pricing market with interactive analytics and data points, build inclusive job category searches with GovWin’s proprietary Smart Tags and save time with custom pivot tables to optimize bids.
Since the General Services Administration made the transition to the beta.sam.gov portal for contract opportunities from the established FedBizOpps.gov site, Plexico elaborated that the transition hasn’t impacted how the firm pulls data aside from a few minor frustrations, but Deltek and other companies should keep a close eye on the reports to ensure there aren’t any big issues.
“I think there is a bit of both frustration over problems and the fact people don’t like change,” he said. “I think because companies’ revenue generation is at stake when they are held up by the site and there is a potential economic loss if they miss an opportunity, the frustration seems great.”
During Plexico’s seventeen-year tenure with INPUT, which was acquired by Deltek in 2010, he was instrumental in the company’s growth into an industry leader of market information for government contractors. He joined Deltek as the vice president of Information Solutions before assuming his current role in April 2018.
Executive Mosaic congratulates Kevin Plexico and Deltek on his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His level of consistency covering GovCon has established him as a top executive in the industry with a success rate that has earned him the most prestigious award in all of government contracting.
About The Wash100
The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.
Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.