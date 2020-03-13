Kevin Robbins, Co-Founder of Wolf Den and Blue Delta, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Acquisition, Investment Leadership

Executive Mosaic is honored to announce Kevin Robbins, co-founder of consulting firm Wolf Den Associates and investment firm Blue Delta Capital Partners, as the newest inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 for his active involvement in some of the major transactions in the government contracting space.

This is the first Wash100 Award for him. He established the McLean, Va.-based consultancy with Barry Landew to help companies grow their business in the federal market. Robbins has been actively involved in all of Blue Delta’s investments, some of which include 42Six, Acentia, PA and KTSi.

Wolf Den spun off its technical solutions practice last year into a new independent entity, named Dark Wolf Solutions, to offer intelligence, development, cybersecurity, research and development and management, systems and support services to the government sector.

Blue Delta raised $150M for its third fund within four months and surpassed its initial $125M target. The new fund will support Blue Delta’s strategy of making growth-stage equity investments in U.S. government services providers in return for non-controlling ownership positions in such firms.

“Our investing approach of properly aligning our incentives with those of the management teams that we back has created dynamic partnerships that have helped build a number of great companies,” Robbins said in September.

The two major GovCon transactions in 2019 that Blue Delta was involved in were:

LMI's acquisition of national defense and homeland security contractor The Tauri Group

Vista Equity Partners' purchase of a majority stake in software supply chain automation company Sonatype

Robbins was senior principal of corporate development at SRA International before Wolf Den and Blue Delta launched in 2009. He previously served as associate at ABS Capital Partners and General Electric’s capital arm. The 21-year industry veteran started his career as financial analyst within Alex. Brown's consumer and business services group.

In addition, Robbins is a board member at IST Research Corp. and METIS Solutions.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Robbins and the Wolf Den Associates and Blue Delta Capital Partners teams on their selection to receive the 2020 Wash100 Award. His commitment to grow companies in the federal sector will be influential to the GovCon industry throughout 2020.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award , now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.