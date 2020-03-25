KLDiscovery Adds Carlyle Group Execs Donna Morea, Larry Prior, Ian Fujiyama to Board

Donna Morea , an operating executive at The Carlyle Group , has been selected to chair the board of directors of Washington, D.C.-based information governance technology maker KLDiscovery .

The company said Tuesday that Morea will replace Daniel Akerson who held the role of board chair since 2016.

Morea, who has been serving on KLDiscovery’s board since 2017, is also the chair of Science Applications International Corp .’s board. She also serves on the boards of NetHealth, Blue Delta Capital Partners , Truist and Amida Technology Solutions .

She joined The Carlyle Group in 2016 and is responsible for providing investment, sourcing and acquisition guidance to the firm with focus on the business services and technology sectors.

She previously served as president of CGI , where she led the delivery of the company’s software and information technology services to public and private sector clients worldwide.

In addition to Morea’s appointment, KLDiscovery also added Lawrence Prior , a five-time Wash100 winner, and Ian Fujiyama to its board.

Both Prior and Fujiyama serve as senior executives at The Carlyle Group with responsibility over its aerospace, defense, and government services operations.

KLDiscovery has offices in 20 countries and offers data governance, cloud, electronic discovery and data recovery services and technologies to industry and public sector customers.