Kratos Gets Gov’t Contract for Satellite Spectrum Security System; Phil Carrai Quoted

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured an $11.5M contract to provide an undisclosed government customer with a technology designed for space radio monitoring.
The company said Thursday it will design, install and integrate core satellite technologies, software and hardware to form a space radio monitoring system.
The system will feature geolocation, satellite monitoring, Kratos-made antennae and an unmanned aerial vehicle designed to analyze the spectrum.
Kratos will also incorporate the use of various products such as Monics carrier monitoring and Skyminer data analytics.
“The dynamic increase in capacity and capabilities of satellites today is increasing the need for advanced space monitoring systems to assure the satellite spectrum," said Phil Carrai, president of Kratos’ space, training and cybersecurity division.