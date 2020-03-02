Kratos Gets Gov’t Contract for Satellite Spectrum Security System; Phil Carrai Quoted

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured an $11.5M contract to provide an undisclosed government customer with a technology designed for space radio monitoring.

The company said Thursday it will design, install and integrate core satellite technologies, software and hardware to form a space radio monitoring system.

The system will feature geolocation, satellite monitoring, Kratos-made antennae and an unmanned aerial vehicle designed to analyze the spectrum.

Kratos will also incorporate the use of various products such as Monics carrier monitoring and Skyminer data analytics.