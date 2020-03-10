L3Harris Announces Reflector Antenna Tech for Smallsat Units; Ed Zoiss Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has unveiled a small satellite reflector antenna designed to mitigate weight, time and size requirements for smallsat production efforts.

The Smallsat Perimeter Truss measures 13 feet in diameters and features a light and compact structure through the use of the Perimeter Truss design, the company said Monday .

The antenna utilizes Ka-band frequencies and is designed to fit into smallsat units. The company noted it weighs 50 percent lighter and accounts for one-third of the size of legacy antenna models.

Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris, said the firm needs to devise approaches that will allow satellite components to meet changing mission and production requirements.