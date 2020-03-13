L3Harris, Ansys Help Army Reduce Aviation Costs

L3Harris Technologies and Ansys are working with the U.S. Army to provide affordable, commercial products in line with the service branch’s aviation and missile technology goals.

A cooperative research and development agreement between the parties calls for work in support of the Future Airborne Capability Environment, or FACE, Technical Standard that aims to promote interoperability across military computing software, Ansys said Thursday .

Ansys will provide its Scade tools to support software development from modeling to code generation. L3Harris will offer its FliteScene product that provides flight crews with digital mapping and situational awareness.

“With emerging threats and limited resources, we simply have to provide more capabilities to our warfighters faster with less funding,” said Joe Carter, tactical branch chief of the Army’s Program Executive Office Aviation.