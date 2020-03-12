Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Navatek will help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop and test new unmanned underwater vehicles designed for long-duration performance.
DARPA said Monday its Manta Ray program will look into the creation of long-range UUVs that do not require immediate human logistics or maintenance support.
“The Manta Ray program aims to increase at-sea operational capacity and capabilities for the combatant commander while minimizing disruptions to current operations by remaining independent of crewed vessels and ports once deployed,” said Cmdr. Kyle Woerner, program manager for Manta Ray at DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office.
Metron, a science consulting company, will investigate technology for undersea energy harvesting to help the effort.
The program will also explore a variety of technologies such as high-efficiency propulsion and corrosion mitigation.
DARPA plans to pursue Manta Ray over the course of three developmental phases.
Lockheed, Northrop, Navatek to Support DARPA Long-Range UUV Program
Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Navatek will help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop and test new unmanned underwater vehicles designed for long-duration performance.
DARPA said Monday its Manta Ray program will look into the creation of long-range UUVs that do not require immediate human logistics or maintenance support.
“The Manta Ray program aims to increase at-sea operational capacity and capabilities for the combatant commander while minimizing disruptions to current operations by remaining independent of crewed vessels and ports once deployed,” said Cmdr. Kyle Woerner, program manager for Manta Ray at DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office.
Metron, a science consulting company, will investigate technology for undersea energy harvesting to help the effort.
The program will also explore a variety of technologies such as high-efficiency propulsion and corrosion mitigation.
DARPA plans to pursue Manta Ray over the course of three developmental phases.