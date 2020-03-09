MBDA Tests Anti-Ship Missile for Qualification

MBDA , a European weapons maker, test-fired a new anti-ship missile in Ile Du Levant, France, to verify the technology’s qualification.

A Dauphin helicopter launched the Sea Venom/ANL missile that demonstrated targeting via an infrared seeker, MBDA said Friday .

Sea Venom/ANL is designed to attack enemy naval vessels, from small fast craft to larger ships, that threaten U.K. and French forces.

The recent test follows two previous ones that explored the missile’s lock-on functions before and after launch, low-altitude sea-skimming flight and autonomous guidance.

The U.K. and France are working together under the effort.