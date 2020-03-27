Mercury Systems Introduces SCM6010 Data Storage Module

Mercury Systems has unveiled a data storage module that will work to allow the integration of mission updates at a rapid pace.
The EnsembleSeries SCM6010 OpenVPX module features removable storage canisters and is designed to help users delete sensitive material and perform quick technological refreshes, the company said Thursday.
SCM6010 has a storage capacity of 24 terabytes and is equipped with embedded system management and monitoring features. The module employs a peripheral component interconnect express framework to access M.2 non-volatile memory express drives and potentially optimize OpenVPX subsystems.
The device also houses a modified-off-the-shelf-plus rugged packaging to enable deployment in austere areas.