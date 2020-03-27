Mercury Systems Introduces SCM6010 Data Storage Module

Mercury Systems has unveiled a data storage module that will work to allow the integration of mission updates at a rapid pace.

The EnsembleSeries SCM6010 OpenVPX module features removable storage canisters and is designed to help users delete sensitive material and perform quick technological refreshes, the company said Thursday .

SCM6010 has a storage capacity of 24 terabytes and is equipped with embedded system management and monitoring features. The module employs a peripheral component interconnect express framework to access M.2 non-volatile memory express drives and potentially optimize OpenVPX subsystems.

The device also houses a modified-off-the-shelf-plus rugged packaging to enable deployment in austere areas.