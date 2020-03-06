Mercury Systems Releases New Small-Size Digital Transceiver

Mercury Systems has unveiled a new digital transceiver intended to receive and send signals across multiple channels.

The company said Thursday its new EnsembleSeries DCM3220 transceiver is geared to bolster the electronic warfare capabilities of smaller aircraft against enemy radar.

The transceiver was designed to be a reduced size without compromising on digital signal processing, bandwidth, or performance in austere environments.

“As our adversaries take electronic threats to an increasingly crowded airborne domain, it’s critical for the U.S. and its allies to have the necessary technology to mitigate these threats,” said Neal Austin, vice president and general manager of Mercury’s embedded sensor processing group.