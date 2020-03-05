Michael Sprang: Army to Recompete Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Production Contract

The U.S. Army has set a timeline for recompeting the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle contract used to procure armored vehicles for itself and the U.S. Marine Corps, National Defense magazine reported Wednesday .

Michael Sprang, program manager of the JLTV joint program office, said the JPO hosted an industry event last month and met with companies to discuss the new procurement effort.

The Army selected Oshkosh's defense business for the $7B JLTV contract in 2015 and acquired rights to technical data from the company in 2016.

Sprang added the JPO plans to release a draft solicitation for the program recompete later this month. The office expects to finalize the request for proposals notice by the second quarter of the government's 2021 fiscal year and name the winning contractor at the end of the same year, the report noted.

The office intends for the next JLTV iteration to incorporate a new automotive technology, low-profile seating kits and other systems designed to increase military operators' situational awareness and reduce noise signature.

JPO will work with Marine Corps and Army Materiel Command to consolidate all ideas for the future JLTV platform and share the single wishlist document with industry by December, according to the report.