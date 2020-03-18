MicroTech and Agile Defense have jointly received a $43M task order to perform planning, programmatic, client system and cyber support services for U.S. Air Force Europe.
The contractors will design, create and deliver technology applications in support of USAFE’s Network Control Center Services effort, MicroTech said Tuesday.
The companies will integrate systems, consolidate communications, provide infrastructure and cloud services and deliver cybersecurity offerings under the award.
These services will support activities of USAFE’s major command and communications squadrons in Europe and Africa.
MicroTech, Agile Defense Get Award to Support USAF Europe Network Services
