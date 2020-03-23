Mike Twyman, SVP & President of Cubic Mission Solutions, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Leading Company Growth, M&A and Pushing Cubic’s Technical Services

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Mike Tywman , senior vice president and president of Cubic Mission Solutions , as an inductee into the 2020 Wash100 Award for driving growth for the company, acquiring Nuvotronics and pushing Cubic’s technical services to help the Defense Information Systems Agency.

This marks the first Wash100 Award for Tywman in his extensive 30 year career in the federal market and government contracting (GovCon) sector. In his CMS role, Twyman oversees the C4ISR businesses and strategy, including DTECH Labs, GATR Technologies, TeraLogics, XD Solutions and Cubic’s Communications & Electronics offerings.

Under Tywman’s leadership, Cubic received a spot on a potential ten-year $5.1 billion contract with the U.S. Army to provide satellite communication platforms and services to the U.S. Army on March 10, 2020 .

The company will compete for task orders under the Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) award for work that includes information technology support, program management, systems engineering, software development, logistics and supply-chain support for satcom-related efforts.

Tywman said the GTACS award enables the company to leverage an “additional avenue” for driving growth and delivering its command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings to key customers.

In addition, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) awarded Cubic’s Mission Solutions arm a potential $99.3 million contract on March 6, 2020 to provide technical services for the agency’s video dissemination system for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations and to continue managing the Unified Video Dissemination System (UVDS) for airborne ISR data captured through full-motion video technology.

Twyman noted that the partnership will aim to ensure the rapid dissemination of sensor data and deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. UVDS encompasses six hubs across the globe that handle real-time processing, exploitation and dissemination of FMV data to support the operations of Department of Defense combatant commands, services and gateways as well as various intelligence agencies.

Elsewhere, Cubic also completed its estimated $64 million acquisition of microfabricated radio-frequency systems provider Nuvotronics to expand its protected communications portfolio in March 2019.

Cubic aims to facilitate synergies in the supply chain and build on innovation efforts across its advanced technology product areas, which would draw from Nuvotronics’ PolyStrata technology developed under a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program.

“Nuvotronics’ PolyStrata technology will significantly enhance our protected communications business and position Cubic to address additional high-priority, dual-use technology markets in space, electronic warfare, hypersonic and 5G communications,” said Twyman.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Mike Twyman and Cubic Mission Solutions on his 2020 Wash100 Award. Twyman’s leadership and drive to grow the company through contract awards, acquisitions and pushing Cubic’s technical services capabilities has made him one of the must-watch executives in the sector.

