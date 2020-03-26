Mitcham Industries Delivers Maritime Imagery Tool to Navy, DIU

Mitcham Industries has shipped a new maritime imaging product to the U.S. Navy for use with small unmanned undersea vehicles.

The company said Wednesday its Klein Marine Systems business unit delivered the first micro-MA-X, or µMA-X, platform to the U.S. Navy in support of the Defense Innovation Unit.

The µMA-X system is designed to generate imagery with quality enough for direct use in automatic target recognition. The tool allows users to generate imagery of an area’s lowest point.

DIU’s Next Generation Small-Class Unmanned Undersea Vehicle program will use the µMA-X System for evaluation.