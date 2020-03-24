Mitre Helps Form New COVID-19 Response Coalition

Mitre has joined other private organizations to create an industrial health care-focused union against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The nonprofit said Monday it helped representatives from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Leavitt Partners and Mayo Clinic facilitate private sector coordination for the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition.

The coalition aims to foster exchanges of information and resources for efforts in response to COVID-19.

Mitre’s work to support the coalition includes communication as well as clinical and resource data aggregation.

“Applying real-time data analytics and best practice guidance to a pandemic can flatten the curve of infection and change its course, as seen with Ebola and H1N1,” said Jay Schnitzer, chief technology and medical officer at Mitre.

Members of the coalition include: