Navy Announces Intent to Seek Network Support Services

The U.S. Navy plans to solicit for information technology services in support of networks and operations across multiple domains.

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific’s information systems, networks, sensors, communications and applications require these technical services to support various operations, the Navy said Monday in a SAM notice.

Joint and naval operations use these systems to perform network-focused activities from maritime and aerial domains.

Interested parties may submit questions through May 4. The Navy may issue the final solicitation on April 2.

The future contract will serve as a follow-on to existing awards.