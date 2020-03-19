NCCoE to Develop Cybersecurity Guidelines for Telehealth Ecosystem

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has proposed the creation of a reference framework that will help address privacy and security gaps in healthcare organizations that employ telehealth systems.

NCCoE said it aims to develop an approach that will protect the telehealth remote patient monitoring ecosystem through the project.

A team will partner with the industry and the public sector to carry out risk assessment efforts on an RPM ecosystem and implement the National Institutes of Science and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework.

In addition, the team will develop a reference design and guidelines built from recommended practices and various standards to increase security.

The project is currently at the build phase and NCCoE has selected collaborators who have signed cooperative research and development agreements with NIST in line with the effort.

The selected organizations are: