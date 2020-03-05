New Relic Software Gains Moderate Approval Under FedRAMP; Craig Abod Quoted

New Relic ’s cloud-based observability platform has received a moderate impact level approval under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The platform works to support software development including those under government cloud and digital efforts, Carahsoft Technology said Wednesday .

“As New Relic’s public sector distributor, Carahsoft is pleased to see New Relic achieve this important milestone in the FedRAMP authorization process,” said Craig Abod , president at Carahsoft and a 2020 Wash100 winner .

Interested entities from all levels of government may purchase New Relic’s observability platform via Carahsoft’s distribution contract with the General Services Administration.

FedRAMP helps government agencies identify cloud products and services that meet federal cybersecurity standards.