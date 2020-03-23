NGA Issues RFI for Navigational Data Support Software

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency seeks industry input on the development of data processing software.

NGA requires enhancements and adaptive maintenance as well as associated training and program management for RENAV and HYDRA software that support the functionality and maintenance of navigational data, the agency said Thursday in a SAM request for information notice.

RENAV and HYDRA are government-off-the-shelf software designed as subsets of the Collaborative MATT Production and Source System, or COMPASS.

The NGA uses COMPASS to generate bathymetric and graphical content in support of the U.S. Navy. Bathymetry refers to the underwater depth of maritime locations.

The system processes and combines various types of data to produce the sought content under the management of the NGA’s Maritime Safety Office.