NOAA Seeks Tech Partner for Weather Forecasting Innovation Hub

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced a potential five-year, $45M partnership opportunity to create weather forecasting models through the establishment of an extramural center.

NOAA said Friday it is looking for a technology partner to provide software engineering and infrastructure development services to the emerging Earth Prediction Innovation Center.

The agency seeks to encourage public-private collaboration to transform the national weather enterprise's forecasting approach and facilitate idea exchange with the use of cloud technology and a unified forecast system.

NOAA plans to accept proposals through May 11 and expects to announce the awardee this fall.

The EPIC partnership initiative comes one month after the agency announced it will deploy Cray-built supercomputing machines in Virginia and Phoenix by early 2022 to support research and development efforts to be implemented through the new center.

The agency shared an initial batch of computer codes from the National Weather Service with other government, industry and academic researchers earlier this month.