Northrop Grumman has assessed a system designed to help land vehicles target and address unmanned aerial vehicle threats.
The company said Wednesday it tested its Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar, or HAMMR, while the radar was mounted on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or Humvee, at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
HAMMR functioned as an integrated air and missile defense system for the vehicle. The X-Band 3D radar system leverages active electronically scanned array technology used in F-16 fighter aircraft.
Users may deploy the radar in either 360-degree-view or sector-only modes to conduct surveillance, cue weapons and acquire counter-fire targets.
“This first-of-its-kind demonstration validated the sense on-the-move capability in concept for the Department of Defense’s IAMD enterprise and proved that this capability can be developed and fielded to warfighters much sooner than anticipated,” said Mike Meaney, vice president of land and maritime sensors at Northrop Grumman.
Northrop Tests Anti-UAV 3D Radar for Land Vehicles
