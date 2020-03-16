NT Concepts Gets CMMI V2.0 Level 3 Appraisal

NT Concepts has received a new appraisal that recognizes that company’s compliance with Capability Maturity Model Integration V2.0, a business process guidance effort.

The company said Friday its new Maturity Level 3 appraisal demonstrates the implementation of the CMMI V2.0 framework and quality product delivery.

CMMI V2.0 includes guidance to help organizations measure current performance levels in alignment with business goals. Mosaic Technologies Group conducted the appraisal.

The appraisal makes NT Concepts one of the first mid-tier firms that have attained appraisal for this level for the CMMI V2.0 framework.

“Implementing disciplined, sustainable practices aligned to Agile development processes is critical in ensuring quality solutions,” said Keith Sheppard, chief information officer of NT Concepts.