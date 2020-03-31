A Northrop Grumman business sector has won a potential $74.5M single-award contract to provide projectiles and fuzes to the U.S. Navy.
The company’s defense systems unit will manufacture Mk 92 Mod 1 blind loaded and plugged five-inch all up round projectiles and Mk 419 Mod 1 multifunction fuzes under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.
The Navy received one offer for the IDIQ via a competitive procurement and will obligate $37.2M for the first delivery order.
Contract work will take place in Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia through December 2024. The Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Indian head explosive ordnance disposal technology division is the contracting activity.
Northrop Unit Lands $74M Navy Fuze, Projectile Supply IDIQ
