PAR Government Brings Geospatial Imagery Tool to Commercial Market

PAR Government Systems has commercially released an updated version of the company’s GV3.0 geospatial imagery tool originally designed for intelligence and defense users.

GV3.0 allows users to view geospatial full-motion video and raster imagery from various sensors such as those on satellites and drones, the company said Tuesday . The tool accommodates a wide range of geospatial community-supported file types such as the National Imagery Transmission Format.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and U.S. national security entities use GV3.0 to exploit and analyze geospatial video content.

The newly launched, commercial version of GV3.0 operates with devices on 64-bit Windows 10.