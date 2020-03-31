Parsons Gets Spot on $1.2B Army Contract to Provide Maintenance Services; Dan Rucker Quoted

Parsons has secured a spot on a utility monitoring and control systems $1.2B indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center to provide maintenance services, the company announced on Tuesday .

"Parsons has provided high-quality, unique solutions under multiple iterations of the contract, beginning with the inception of the contract vehicle, UMCS 1," said Dan Rucker, program director, converged solutions for Parsons. "We look forward to continuing working with the U.S. Army on increasing the sustainability and modernization of their facilities."

Parsons will provide support and services to the program’s design, procurement and installation, and maintenance and service of; heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment; chiller/boiler system controls integration; fire alarm and fire protection systems; supervisory control and data acquisition systems.

The company will also modernize life safety control systems, including chemical, biological and radiological contaminant detection, filtration and response, and service utility metering and other Automated Control Systems. Parsons will incorporate high-quality, reliable, affordable and cyber-secure products and technical solutions into the facilities.

The contract was a multiple award with a $1.2 billion ceiling; seven companies were selected in the full and open pool. The selection extends Parsons' 30-year legacy with the program.

In addition to the 2020 contract, Parsons also secured a spot on the $82 billion Army contract in April 2019 . The service branch selected four companies to compete for military logistics support task orders under a potential $82 billion contract vehicle over 10 years.

Army Contracting Command received six bids for the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V (LOGCAP V) through an online-based solicitation process. LOGCAP V has an initial ordering period of five years, followed by five one-year options, and covers support for geographical combatant command and Army service component commands across the full range of military operations worldwide.

