Perspecta Gets AWS DevOps Competency Status; Mike Kirkland Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 20, 2020 — Amazon Web Services has given Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) a DevOps Competency designation for the latter’s delivery of cloud-based technology platforms to the federal sector, ExecutiveGov reported March 12 .

Perspecta said March 12 it provides advice and management support to government customers on DevSecOps transformation through the use of various tools and a multiphase approach.

Mike Kirkland, senior vice president of offerings and solution development at Perspecta, said the competency status reflects its work to help clients manage mission-critical applications and workload on AWS' cloud environment.