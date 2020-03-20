Perspecta Gets AWS DevOps Competency Status; Mike Kirkland Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 20, 2020 — Amazon Web Services has given Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) a DevOps Competency designation for the latter’s delivery of cloud-based technology platforms to the federal sector, ExecutiveGov reported March 12.
Perspecta said March 12 it provides advice and management support to government customers on DevSecOps transformation through the use of various tools and a multiphase approach.
Mike Kirkland, senior vice president of offerings and solution development at Perspecta, said the competency status reflects its work to help clients manage mission-critical applications and workload on AWS' cloud environment.
About Executive Mosaic: Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships. Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA. www.executivemosaic.com