Perspecta to Extend Navy Hardware Services Under $62M Modification

Perspecta has secured a $62.1M contract modification through the Next Generation Enterprise vehicle to continue the delivery of end-user hardware services to the U.S. Navy.

The modification follows a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and extends the provision of services from six months to a 10-month ordering period, the Department of Defense said Wednesday .

Work under the modification is slated to run through July 31 and will take place in various locations within the U.S.

The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command was the contracting activity.