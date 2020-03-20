PSC Seeks OMB Guidance on Gov’t Contractors’ Telework Options; David Berteau Quoted

The Professional Services Council is calling on the Office of Management and Budget to issue clear guidelines on continuing the operations of government contractors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

PSC said Thursday that OMB must immediately issue a governmentwide guidance to all chief acquisition officers and acquisition officials authorizing telework flexibilities for government contractors.

David Berteau , president and CEO of PSC and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said that leaving individual contracting officers to decide on approving telework for contractors is “inefficient” and detrimental to the need for continuous government operations.

“Any disruption to the ability of contractors to continue to perform hurts government operations and could further disrupt the economy,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the government to make COVID-19 responses seamless and efficient while supporting the economy and keeping the entire government operating.”

PSC noted that it sent a letter to OMB on Wednesday detailing the council’s concerns over the risk of contractors being furloughed due to the lack of telework approval.