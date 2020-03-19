Raytheon-Kongsberg Team Eyes Flight Test for Joint Strike Missile on F-35A This Year

A team consisting of Raytheon and Norwegian aerospace and defense firm Kongsberg expect to conduct a flight test for its Joint Strike Missile on an F-35A fighter jet this year, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday .

Kurt Neubauer, business development lead at Raytheon’s air warfare systems segment, told the publication that the new flight test builds on a prior demonstration of JSM on an F-16 aircraft in 2018 for the Norwegian government.

He said he expects the Norwegian air force to clear JSM for initial operating capability on the F-35A jet in 2023.

According to Neubauer, JSM supports Link-16 two-way communications between the missile and partner aircraft. It also has an infrared detection system or “seeker” as well as autonomous features for identifying targets simultaneously.

The Raytheon-Kongsberg team is marketing the fifth-generation JSM weapon to the U.S. Air Force, Navy and “other allies and partners,” he said.