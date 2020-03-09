Raytheon Secures $551M Army Contract to Provide Patriot for the Kingdom of Bahrain; Tom Laliberty Quoted

The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon a $551M contract to begin production of its Patriot air and missile defense system for the Kingdom of Bahrain, the company announced on Monday .

“Raytheon’s Patriot provides the Kingdom of Bahrain and 16 other countries around the globe with a combat-proven system that protects citizens, infrastructure and armed forces from a broad spectrum of threats,” said Tom Laliberty, vice president of integrated air and missile defense at Raytheon’s integrated defense systems business.

Raytheon’s Global Patriot Solutions platform will provide the nation with a defense system that will consist of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors. The system will detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats.

The company’s Patriot has been used by five nations in more than 250 combat engagements against manned and unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. Since January 2015, Patriot has intercepted more than 150 ballistic missiles in combat operations around the world.

Raytheon has additionally received a $314M task order from the U.S. Army to modernize the Patriot in February. The company will provide comprehensive engineering services covering systems, software and hardware development, integration and test services, configuration management and logistics support. Raytheon will also incorporate a new series of hardware and software into the defense system.

The new technologies will improve Raytheon’s missiles functions to search, detect, track, discriminate, engage and defeat a wide range of evolving threats including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and military aircraft. Raytheon will also integrate the Warfighter Machine Interface into Patriot. The WMI provides a total view of that battlespace, with 3D visuals, easy-to-read status pages and search functions.

As a result of the new developments, the company will enhance the resilience of the Patriot against evolving cyber threats and develop solutions that will advance readiness and reduce life cycle costs by making the system more reliable. Through replacing obsolete parts of Patriot’s communications system, Raytheon will transform the adaptability and universality of the defense system.

“Patriot works, has saved countless lives, and will continue to do so for many years because the system is constantly tested, modernized, upgraded and improved to stay ahead of the advancing threat,” added Laliberty.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2019 sales of $29 billion and 70,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 98 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries.