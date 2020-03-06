Report: DoD, CMMC Accreditation Body Near Agreement on Contractor Cybersecurity Audit

Department of Defense acquisition officials are close to finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the accreditation body for DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program to define the responsibilities and roles of CMMC auditors, Inside Defense reported Wednesday.

The recently established CMMC-AB will certify third-party auditors tasked with evaluating vendors’ compliance with the Pentagon’s new cybersecurity standards.

Ty Schieber, senior director of executive education at the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation, was named in January as board chairman of the accreditation body for the CMMC program.

Schieber will serve as a panelist at the Potomac Officers Club’s CMMC Forum 2020 on April 2. Click here to register for the event.