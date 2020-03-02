Retired Gen. Raymond Odierno Joins Honeywell Board of Directors

Retired U.S. Army general Raymond Odierno has been appointed to Honeywell ’s board of directors to share his expertise from his almost four-decade military career.

Odierno formerly served as the Army’s U.S. Army Chief of Staff, a role he carried during Iraq and Persian Gulf conflicts, Honeywell said Friday .

He also advised U.S. secretaries of states on military matters during his time as the assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The former serviceman is also the recipient of multiple military awards such as the Defense Distinguished and Defense Superior service medals.

Darius Adamczyk, chairman and CEO at Honeywell, said Odierno will help the firm continue to meet customer needs through expertise in technology, cybersecurity, communications, geopolitical and international matters.