The Department of Defense has added an enterprise session border controller developed by Ribbon Communications to its unified approved products list.
The Defense Information Systems Agency’s Joint Interoperability Test Command certification will allow Ribbon to field the Session Border Controller 5400 offering into DoD agencies’ communication networks, the company said Tuesday.
SBC 5400 utilizes encryption capacities, denial-of-service and distributed denial-of-service attack detection to provide security and bar rogue end-points.
Tony Scarfo, executive vice president of products at Ribbon, said the tool can also defend against potential session initiation protocol attacks and support media transcoding activities.
Ribbon has also secured JITC accreditation for various video, voice, security and desktop collaboration tools.
Ribbon Communications Session Border Controller Added to DoD Approved Products List
