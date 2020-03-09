Rocket Lab, Capella Space Form Aperture Radar Satellite Launch Partnership; Peter Beck Quoted

Capella Space and Rocket Lab entered into an agreement to launch a synthetic aperture radar satellite that will work to optimize the monitoring of key regions across the globe.

The platform will take off from an Electron launch vehicle in mid-2020 and serve as the initial satellite under Capella Space’s Whitney constellation, Rocket Lab said Thursday .

The satellite is designed to trace sub-1.64-foot changes on the Earth’s surface to enable persistent imagery in various areas such as Japan, Korea and the U.S.

According to Rocket Lab, the insights will be employed for infrastructure monitoring, security, disaster response and security activities.