Roger Krone: Leidos Maintains Security Business Plan, Eyes Growth Potential

Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos and a 2020 Wash100 awardee, has said efforts to drive business growth will continue amid some external challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic, Inside Defense reported Wednesday.

He told the publication that the Reston, Va.-based company's move to acquire the security detection and automation units of L3Harris Technologies supports the former's growth initiatives despite potential air travel slowdowns.

Krone added air traffic has no direct correlation with the security business and that Leidos has its own port and border-focused security segment.

“We like the business because we thought long-term it was a good growth business,” he noted.

"The business plan⁠—we haven't changed anything, we haven't changed our forecast, but it's something we will continue to think through in the next weeks and months.”

Leidos announced the $1B cash deal with L3Harris in February, with both parties expecting to close the transaction by June.