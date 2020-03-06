SAIC Partners With Academe to Build New Innovation Campus; Michael LaRouche, Josh Jackson Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has partnered with the University of Massachusetts Lowell to develop an economic development campus in Massachusetts.

SAIC said Thursday it will support the development of the Northstar Campus that would facilitate small business mentoring, pitch competitions and defense research opportunities.

The 19K-square-foot campus will operate near Hanscom Air Force Base in alignment with SAIC’s information technology investments. SAIC's Innovation Factory investment in the campus also adds to the company's presence in the northeast.

“Partnering with UMass Lowell opens doors for our professionals to seamlessly work beside the leading minds in academia and government to address emerging challenges in national defense,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s national security group.

The Innovation Factory program aims to develop and field technologies that address the needs of SAIC’s customers. The Northstar Campus follows other sites in Virginia, Colorado and Texas as an Innovation Factory participant.

“These geo-targeted incubators give us access to unparalleled concentrations of talent pools focused on key technology areas,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president and general manager at SAIC’s solutions and technology group.