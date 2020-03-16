Siamak Esfandiary Rejoins Dewberry as Senior Associate

Siamak Esfandiary, a former government engineer, brings almost two decades of professional experience to Dewberry as he returns as a senior associate.

He supported flood risk management and water resource engineering efforts during his time with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Dewberry said Friday .

His work included hydrologic engineering and risk management in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Esfandiary also led multiple efforts related to levee safety and performance.

The returning Dewberry engineer first joined the company in 2004 and went on to lead flood studies across a four-year period.

“He brings extensive knowledge of FEMA’s flood programs and has worked with a variety of federal agencies, and we’re glad to have his expertise for our clients,” said Jerry Sparks, a senior vice president at Dewberry.