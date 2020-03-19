SpaceX Launches Sixth Starlink Mission

SpaceX ’s Falcon 9 rocket has carried a new wave of Starlink satellites as part of efforts to provide low-latency broadband services to various locations worldwide.

The launch took place at 8:16 a.m. from NASA’s Florida-based Kennedy Space Center, the company said Wednesday .

A team of engineers will perform data reviews to maintain the operability of the satellites within the orbit. Starlink satellites will utilize onboard propulsion systems to deorbit once they reach the end of their life cycle.

SpaceX aims to launch the Starlink service in the U.S. and Canada within the year, while global coverage will take place in 2021.

Falcon 9 previously flew the initial two waves of the Starlink satellite constellation and supported the Iridium-7 NEXT mission in 2018. The rocket’s first stage latched aboard the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship following the completion of the stage separation process.