SRI International, SparkLabs Foundry Partner for Tech Accelerator Initiative

SRI International and startup accelerator SparkLabs ’ strategic consultancy business have launched a partnership to help government agencies and public companies in Forbes’ Global 2000 list drive their innovation efforts.

SparkLabs Foundry said Monday that the partnership will focus on expediting agencies’ technology piloting initiatives and selecting firms that both entities intend to support throughout the innovation process.

Peter Marcotullio, vice president of global partnerships at SRI, said the collaboration will help the nonprofit organization expand its technology portfolio through partnerships with SparkLabs-selected startups.

“We are looking forward to working with SRI in helping multinational corporations and government agencies quickly identify, curate and deploy solutions in weeks, rather than quarters and years,” added Scott Sorochak, co-founder and CEO of SparkLabs Foundry.

The move builds on SparkLabs Foundry’s efforts to expand its global presence beyond the U.S. and Asia-Pacific this year, the firm noted.