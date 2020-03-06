ST Engineering Subsidiary to Showcase New IoT Service

ST Engineering iDirect plans to exhibit an upcoming satellite-powered internet of things platform at an event next week in Washington, D.C.

The company said Thursday it will preview the new IoT platform-as-a-service at the Satellite 2020 conference.

The platform uses hiSky cloud technology and small form-factor terminals to deliver IoT services with reduced operational complexity.

ST Engineering iDirect incorporated a flat-panel design in the terminals’ Ka-band and Ku-band antennae. The firm will initially offer low and medium data rate services with the IoT platform.

Users may deploy the service in remote locations to track vehicles, aggregate sensors and support mining, agriculture and fishing operations. The service is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2020.