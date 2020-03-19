StackRox Cybersecurity Product to Support Sumo Logic Cloud Intelligence Services

Intelligence company Sumo Logic has selected a StackRox -made product for use in the former’s cloud security services.

StackRox said Wednesday its Kubernetes Security Platform will help Sumo Logic comply with security and transparency standards in the delivery of intelligence and security.

The platform is designed to support security across vulnerability and configuration management, compliance, threat detection and risk profiling activities.

“Our DevOps and security teams chose StackRox for visibility and control of our cloud-native applications across build, deploy and runtime,” said George Gerchow, Sumo Logic’s chief security officer.

Sumo Logic provides data protection and security insights to help over 2K customer organizations develop and protect cloud applications.