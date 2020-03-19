Steampunk to Test, Integrate Intelligent Automation Services Under $50M USPTO BPA

Steampunk has received a five-year, $50M blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office through the Intelligent Automation Innovation Support Services contract vehicle to perform assessment and integration services.

The BPA will cover various technologies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, blockchain, microservices and natural language processing, the company said Wednesday .

Steampunk will also incorporate intelligent automation technologies into the USPTO’s operations through the use of AI practices.

USPTO aims to accelerate citizen applications, forecast fraudulent transactions, mitigate patent trademark application backlogs and validate workforce opportunities through the BPA.

“This contract award continues to expand our Data Exploitation capability portfolio,” said Matt Warren, CEO at Steampunk.