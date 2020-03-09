Stephen Scroggs Named Chief Growth Officer at T&T Consulting

Stephen Scroggs, who holds more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry, has joined T and T Consulting Services to serve as chief growth officer.

He will oversee every aspect of the company’s business development through planning, directing and strategic growth efforts, T&T said Thursday in a LinkedIn post.

Scroggs’ career includes work with ValueOptions Federal Services, a Beacon Health Options company, where he most recently led government relations and business development efforts.

He supported contractual efforts with the departments of Defense and Homeland Security during his time with ValueOptions.

T&T, a woman-owned small business, provides information technology services across the aspects of enterprise systems, database, network, cybersecurity, management and analysis.