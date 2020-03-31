Sundar Pichai: Google Pledges $800M for Public Sector, Small-Business Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet , has said that the former earmarked over $800M to support health organizations, government entities and small- and medium-sized businesses in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pichai said in a blog post published Friday that Google invested $200M to support nongovernment organizations and financial entities such as the Opportunity Finance Network that provide capital to underserved SMBs.

Google also allocated over $590M for ad grants and credits to SMBs as well as the World Health Organization and government agencies seeking to disseminate COVID-19 response information, he said.

According to Pichai, the company pledged $20M in credits for Google Cloud’s academic users to support efforts to accelerate COVID-19 research and development initiatives.

Other initiatives that he cited include partnerships with suppliers such as Magid Glove & Safety for the supply of medical devices and personal protective equipment to frontliners, and an increase of $10K for employees’ annual community donations.