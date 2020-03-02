Teledyne Subsidiary Awarded USAF Contract for Nuclear Testing Tech

Teledyne Brown Engineering has received a potential $40M contract with the U.S. Air Force to produce automated tools and spares needed for nuclear testing.

The company will deliver automated radioxenon concentrators and spectrometers, or ARCS, in support of the U.S. Atomic Energy Detection System, the Department of Defense said Friday .

The government currently employs ARCS technology designed for the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization and the Air Force Technical Applications Center.

USAF will initially obligate $4.5M in fiscal 2020 funds allotted for other procurement.

Work under the sole-source contract will run through Jan. 31, 2028. Patrick Air Force Base’s Acquisition Management Integration Center issued the award.