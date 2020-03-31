Teledyne Technologies’ microwave solutions unit has secured a five-year, $34.9M contract to repair 10-kilowatt traveling wave tubes installed on the U.S. Navy’s Aegis Combat System.
Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support awarded the contract through a sole-source acquisition process and the service branch will use annual working capital funds to pay for task orders, the company said Monday.
Work will take place at Teledyne MEC’s 160K-square-foot production facility in Rancho Cordova, Calif., and is scheduled to conclude by March 2025.
The company manufactures microwave tubes that are designed to integrate with satellite communications, missile and instrumentation platforms.
Teledyne Unit to Repair Navy Aegis Combat System’s Microwave Tubes
Teledyne Technologies’ microwave solutions unit has secured a five-year, $34.9M contract to repair 10-kilowatt traveling wave tubes installed on the U.S. Navy’s Aegis Combat System.
Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support awarded the contract through a sole-source acquisition process and the service branch will use annual working capital funds to pay for task orders, the company said Monday.
Work will take place at Teledyne MEC’s 160K-square-foot production facility in Rancho Cordova, Calif., and is scheduled to conclude by March 2025.
The company manufactures microwave tubes that are designed to integrate with satellite communications, missile and instrumentation platforms.