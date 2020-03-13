Tetra Defense to Launch Cybersecurity Resource for Defense Contractors

Cyber risk management firm Tetra Defense is developing a web application designed to help contractors understand and prepare for the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification process.

The Madison, Wis.-based company said Thursday it seeks pilot program participants to test and provide feedback on the Beacon tool, which is scheduled to roll out next month.

Beacon aims to offer explanations about multiple CMMC aspects, examples of practical approaches from cybersecurity professionals and self-assessment tools intended to help a company identify and address areas of improvement when preparing for the program.

“CMMC is a giant leap in the right direction to ensure our nation’s defense contractors have the proper protections in place, but many defense contractors may not feel confident about their ability to identify and implement its stated requirements,” Tetra Defense CEO Scott Holewinski said.

Wes Gill, vice president of product at Tetra Defense, said the company designed Beacon to guide customers toward reaching cybersecurity milestones and creating threat protection programs.