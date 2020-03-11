Textron Completes Delivery of Craft 100 Ship-to-Shore Connector

Textron Systems handed over to the U.S. Navy a ship-to-shore connector platform built to serve as a test and training craft for the service branch.

The Craft 100 SSC completed acceptance trials and cleared integrated tests to validate its propulsion, electrical and fly-by-wire steering systems prior to the delivery, the company said Monday .

Built at Textron's New Orleans facility, Craft 100 can reach sustained speeds of 35 knots and features optimized payload capacities and operational life of 30 years. The company has integrated various configurations and clearances from current landing craft, air cushion vehicles into the platform to allow compatibility with amphibious vessels.

The firm is handling the ongoing construction of 13 additional SSCs. Textron noted that Craft 101 is slated to undergo builder's trials in the first quarter of the year prior to acceptance tests in the spring.