Tom Arseneault, President & COO of BAE’s US Arm, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Growing Revenue and Defense Capabilities Through Valuable Acquisitions

Tom Arseneault
Executive Mosaic is pleased to present Tom Arseneault, president and chief operating officer of BAE Systems Inc., as an inductee of the 2020 Wash100 Award for driving company expansion through major acquisitions, which will continue to boost BAE’s defense capabilities.
This is Arseneault’s second Wash100 Award. He secured his first Wash100 for leading company missions, space electronics and infrared countermeasures business areas. In his current capacity at the British contractor’s U.S. arm, Arseneault oversees its global supply chain and helps manage its operations of more than 33,000 employees.
Arseneault, who was promoted to COO in 2014, took on the additional role of president and joined the board of directors in May. Before that, he led various BAE portfolios including electronic systems and land and armaments. He also held leadership roles at General Electric and Lockheed Martin before joining BAE.
“Tom has a proven track record leading complex organizations focused on fulfilling critical and technologically challenging missions,” said Jerry DeMuro, CEO of BAE Systems Inc.
In December, Arseneault was appointed CEO of BAE Systems Inc. replacing three-time Wash100 Award recipient Jerry DeMuro. The more than two-decade BAE veteran will assume his dual capacity as president and CEO starting April 1.
Arseneault has been with the company for 22 years and is responsible for the operational performance and functional teams at the company.
“Tom has extensive experience and a deep commitment to our mission, and his selection represents a natural next step for our leadership team,” said DeMuro. “Tom knows our business and lives our values, and I’m confident he’s the right person to guide the company into the future and ensure BAE Systems and its dedicated employees continue to thrive and deliver for our customers.”
Since his appointment, BAE Systems has exponentially grown the company through closing valuable acquisitions. In January, BAE Systems announced that it will acquire two businesses that are being divested in order for United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon to secure the required antitrust approval for their pending merger.
BAE Systems will purchase the military GPS business of UTC’s Collins Aerospace for $1.925B in cash and Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios business for $275M in cash and will integrate the two units into its electronic systems sector upon the deal’s closure.
The asset purchase agreements include associated tax benefits of approximately $365M for the GPS business and about $50M for the ATR business, subject to the completion of the UTC-Raytheon deal and other customary closing conditions.
With the purchase, BAE Systems will integrate the products of the two businesses to extend and complement BAE’s existing portfolio, build up its capabilities as a defense electronics and communications systems provider and further aligns the company with the modernization priorities of the U.S. military and its partners.
Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and provides M-code, anti-spoofing systems, anti-jamming technologies and other GPS receiver platforms. Raytheon’s Florida-based ATR business produces and supplies mission-critical communications platforms to the Pentagon, allied governments and defense aircraft makers.
In reference to the acquisition, Arseneault stated that the two business units the company agreed to acquire from Raytheon and United Technologies Corp. will “bolt into existing businesses” within BAE Systems electronic systems sector.
Executive Mosaic congratulates BAE and Tom Arseneault for his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. Arseneault’s commitment to driving innovation, technology capabilities and citizen-centric initiatives for federal agencies has established him as a top executive in the government contracting sector.
About Wash100
The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.
Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award.
